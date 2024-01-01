PSG to launch appeal after being ordered to pay Mbappe 55M

PSG will launch an appeal after being ordered to pay former striker Kylian Mbappe outstanding wages owed from last season.

The Real Madrid striker has won his case over an outstanding €55m he was owed from his final season with PSG.

Advertisement Advertisement

The ruling was made by the legal commission of the French Professional Soccer League.

The decision includes a demand that PSG pay Mbappe in full the outstanding wages within a week.

However, PSG say they are now taking the case to the law courts. A club statement read: "(The ruling) must now be challenged in another legal forum, to which Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to present all the facts in the coming months and years."