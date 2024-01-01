Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

PSG midfielder Ruiz puts Real Betis on alert

PSG midfielder Ruiz puts Real Betis on alert
PSG midfielder Ruiz puts Real Betis on alert
PSG midfielder Ruiz puts Real Betis on alertLaLiga
PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz admits he wants to "retire" as a Real Betis player.

Ruiz says returning to Betis is in his career plan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Spain Euros winner said: "I would love to return to Betis.

"I was with Ayoze (Perez) on the bus. I have always said it, I would love to return to Betis one day, I would love to retire there, in my house.

"There is no need to hide it, I am Betico, I would love to return and I hope one day it can happen."

Ruiz added: "But not yet, later."

Mentions
LaLigaRuiz FabianBetisPSGLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona deliver formal response to PSG after €250M Yamal offer
Man Utd wait on PSG response after Ugarte offer
Man City challenge Man Utd for Ugarte