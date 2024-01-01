PSG midfielder Ruiz puts Real Betis on alert

PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz admits he wants to "retire" as a Real Betis player.
Ruiz says returning to Betis is in his career plan.
The Spain Euros winner said: "I would love to return to Betis.
"I was with Ayoze (Perez) on the bus. I have always said it, I would love to return to Betis one day, I would love to retire there, in my house.
"There is no need to hide it, I am Betico, I would love to return and I hope one day it can happen."
Ruiz added: "But not yet, later."