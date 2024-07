PSG midfielder Ruiz: I wouldn't be here without this Real Madrid assistant coach

PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz credits his career progress to Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

The pair worked together at PSG.

The former Real Betis star has starred for Spain at the Euros and said: “Meeting him (Ancelotti) was a very important step in my career.

"From the beginning he backed me, and it was not easy to pay what Napoli paid for me, a player who had not played much in La Liga with Betis.

"If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be here.”