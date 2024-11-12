Tribal Football
Prats delighted penning new Mallorca contract

Abdon Prats has signed a new contract with Real Mallorca.

The veteran striker, 31, has been with Mallorca his entire career.

Prats has now penned a new deal to 2028.

He said, "I am very happy. The truth is that it is a moment that represents a step forward towards my goal, which is to hang up my boots here in Mallorca and help all the youngsters coming up from the academy.

"I look forward to continuing to contribute all my experience to the club in my life so that it continues to grow, which I think we are seeing it do."

