Prados seeking improvement at Athletic Bilbao

Carlos Volcano
Athletic Bilbao midfielder Beñat Prados is happy with his form this season.

"I am taking a step forward and taking on more of a leading role," he said on Friday on COPE Bilbao.

 “I want to get into the final third of the field more, which is something I had to improve on."

Prados added, "It was difficult for us to get going, more because of results than because of play, but we are winning games.

"In the League we are doing well and in the Europa League we have 10 points out of a possible 12." 

 

