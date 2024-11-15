LaLiga trio tracking Norwich winger Sainz

Norwich City winger Borja Sainz is wanted back in his native Spain.

Sainz, 23, signed for Norwich City last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

In his debut season in England, the winger accounted for six goals and two assists in 33 games, including 25 starts, in the league.

This term, he has eleven goals and two assists in 15 appearances in the Championship.

Radio Popular de Bilbao reports that three clubs in La Liga have their eyes on Sainz.

Atlético Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal are all keen.

The three clubs are following Sainz closely, with the player have a deal to 2026 with the Canaries