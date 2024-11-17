Portugal coach Martinez: Wolves striker Silva now a different player at Las Palmas

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez is happy calling up Wolves striker Fabio Silva.

Silva has shone on-loan at Las Palmas so far this season and has been called up by Martinez after he released the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva from his squad today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martinez said, "We followed Fábio for months. He has very good movements, the ability to open spaces and play with his back to goal.

"Arriving at a new club gave him a greater impact in the area and his numbers have improved a lot.

"He is a different player."