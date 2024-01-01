Porto midfielder Nico: I chose Barcelona over Real Madrid

Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez admits he chose Barcelona over Real Madrid as a junior player.

Nico left Barca for Porto last year and the Catalans hold a buy-back option in his deal.

He recalled to O Jogo: "I had several options, like Real Madrid and others, but I already knew Barça , I was at the club since I was little and it was easy to make up my mind.

"I faced it in a normal way and not as extra pressure to work harder and show myself."

Nico also said: "My childhood idol was (Andreas) Iniesta , but when I started playing as a '6' at Barça, I obviously opted for (Sergi) Busquets.

"Although here at Porto , my position would be more similar to Iniesta's."