Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure
Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here

Porto midfielder Nico: I chose Barcelona over Real Madrid

Porto midfielder Nico: I chose Barcelona over Real Madrid
Porto midfielder Nico: I chose Barcelona over Real MadridLaLiga
Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez admits he chose Barcelona over Real Madrid as a junior player.

Nico left Barca for Porto last year and the Catalans hold a buy-back option in his deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He recalled to O Jogo: "I had several options, like Real Madrid and others, but I already knew Barça , I was at the club since I was little and it was easy to make up my mind.

"I faced it in a normal way and not as extra pressure to work harder and show myself."  

Nico also said: "My childhood idol was (Andreas) Iniesta , but when I started playing as a '6' at Barça, I obviously opted for (Sergi) Busquets.

"Although here at Porto , my position would be more similar to Iniesta's."

Mentions
LaLigaGonzalez NicolasBarcelonaFC PortoReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent Gaggioli admits Real Madrid, Arsenal tried to prise Messi from Barcelona
Haaland in advanced talks with Man City over new contract
Arsenal, Liverpool challenge Real Madrid, Barcelona for Reis