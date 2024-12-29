Pjanic: They talked about Yamal at Barcelona when I was there

Miralem Pjanic admits he was aware of Lamine Yamal when he was with Barcelona.

The midfielder was a Barca player between 2020 and 2022.

He recalled to Sky Italia: "As a footballer I don't think I'm surprised by any player. I like to see Lamine Yamal when he has the ball.

"When I was in Barcelona they were already talking to me about him. They told me he would become a star of the future and they were right. We have to protect him because he has an extraordinary talent."

Pjanic is now with CSKA Moscow and added: "I miss Italy, you can't forget nine years. If I return? Maybe one day, but I don't think so as a footballer."