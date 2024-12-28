Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team

Agent confident over Yamal contract talks with Barcelona

Carlos Volcano
Agent confident over Yamal contract talks with Barcelona
Agent confident over Yamal contract talks with BarcelonaLaLiga
The agent of Lamine Yamal says his future is tied to Barcelona.

Jorge Mendes is speaking with Barca about a new deal for the 17 year-old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And he said to Marca: "Lamine's future is in Barcelona. Barça is his place. 

"He will renew and will be here for many years."

Mendes also stated Yamal was the world's best player in 2024: "Lamine Yamal has been the best, but he has also been a victim of his youth because many people who vote have thought that he is 17 years old and will have time to win these awards." 

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona whiz Yamal: We're more entertaining under Flick
Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah makes Barcelona decision
Barcelona chiefs split on future of Lewandowski