Agent confident over Yamal contract talks with Barcelona

The agent of Lamine Yamal says his future is tied to Barcelona.

Jorge Mendes is speaking with Barca about a new deal for the 17 year-old.

And he said to Marca: "Lamine's future is in Barcelona. Barça is his place.

"He will renew and will be here for many years."

Mendes also stated Yamal was the world's best player in 2024: "Lamine Yamal has been the best, but he has also been a victim of his youth because many people who vote have thought that he is 17 years old and will have time to win these awards."