Barcelona whiz Yamal: We're more entertaining under Flick

Barcelona whiz Yamal: We're more entertaining under FlickLaLiga
Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal feels they're more entertaining under coach Hansi Flick this season.

Yamal admits he appreciates the management of the German.

The teen told the club's website: "He is a coach who comes to talk to you, who explains why things happen; the advice he gives us makes us better.

"He transmits a lot of confidence and knows what to say at every moment. This is very important. 

"He knows how to say everything at the right time. He always tells me that I am very important for the team; that I should believe it. 

"Our way of playing is more fun for the fans to watch. We attack directly. When I get the ball on the wing, that's when I'm 100% myself, because I have no rules and freedom of movement. Maybe defensively we're not as good as in other years, but when it comes to attack, it's one of the best years."

