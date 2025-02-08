Pique: Would any current Barcelona player get in my team?

Tribal Football
Barcelona great Gerard Pique is impressed by Hansi Flick's team this season - though admits he can't see any outstanding talent in the squad.

Pique, speaking with Marca, was asked if any of the current team would get into the side he played with.

The FC Andorra owner replied: "Yes, I like it a lot. I think that people are also very interested, the fact that there are many young people who have come from La Masia makes the fans feel identified.

"And they are eager, they are hungry, they are very talented and have the desire and enthusiasm to win titles."

Pique continued: "In my Barça? I was there for many years and I played for several Barças, but if you're referring to the team that won the treble, the sextuple, well, that's where... our Barça was very, very Barça.

"I'd say one of the best teams in history. I don't know... I'd say very few. In our Barça there were great players. It's true that it's a shame not to have a Lamine, a Cubarsí or a Raphinha who are now at a great level, but of course in that Barça in those positions there was Messi, or Puyol or whoever, Villa, Henry or Eto'o...

"We're talking about very, very top players. I think that those who are there now have to earn it to be in that team, that they can be sure of it because of talent and desire, but they still need to be able to win big titles."

LaLigaPique GerardBarcelona
