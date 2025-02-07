Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta: More to stopping Barcelona than just Yamal

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta admits they face a huge challenge against Barcelona on Sunday.

Sevilla meet Barca, with the Catalans fresh from a 5-0 Copa del Rey win at Valencia.

Garcia Pimienta admits Sevilla's home support could be key on the day: "You have to look at the last few games in which they are not only winning but thrashing their opponents. We have to be demanding with ourselves from the first to the last minute, so that we don't end up like in Barcelona, ​​where we started well and after the second goal we fell apart.

"We are playing in front of our people, we have to create an atmosphere of a big game, we are going to give everything to make Sevilla look competitive, hopefully a winner and one that competes until the last minute.

"We are preparing for the match with a clear awareness of the opponent we have in front of us and their fitness. They are a team that had their match wrapped up in 20 minutes yesterday, which shows their potential. At times we won't be able to have the ball the way we like, but we have to know how to suffer, defend, stay focused and be aware that if we steal the ball we can hurt them.

"They have a forward defence and we can take advantage of the spaces behind them. And when we have the ball, we have to be the protagonists, force them to suffer, make them uncomfortable. If you get behind, they end up overwhelming you and normally they end up scoring a goal."

Asked about stopping Lamine Yamal, he added: "They have Lamine, Ferrán who scored I don't know how many goals yesterday, Lewandowski, Fermímn, Raphinha... Lamine is a great player, very young, we will have to be very attentive both with him and with the rest of the Barcelona players."