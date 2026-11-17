Pique says 12 match ban for Owono over De Miguel is harsh: No sanction will bring him back

FC Andorra owner and former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has spoken on the ban for Jesus Owono after the death of Jesus de Miguel.

Following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a Spanish second-division match, Jesus de Miguel collapsed and suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

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He was taken to hospital but died the following morning, but sadly passed away. The preliminary autopsy attributed his death to accidental chest trauma in what was a harrowing moment for the footballing world.

Owono, who was sent countless death threats to him and his family, withdrew from Equatorial Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and is yet to play after the event.

Spanish police opened a judicial investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter as the goalkeeper was handed a 12-match ban.

Speaking this week, Pique acknowledged that nothing could bring De Miguel back but defended his goalkeeper, who he believes was punished harshly.

"Players, former players, coaches, goalkeepers, everyone has ‌called it an accident.

"I truly believe that imposing ​the maximum sanction on Jesus for this action puts him in a situation he does ​not deserve, because he is not to blame for all of this having happened."

⁠Pique then referenced the three-match ban handed to Albacete's Jose Corpas for accidentally kicking Sabadell player Quadri Liameed in the head during a recent match in Spain.

"Fortunately, Quadri is fine; the consequences in this case were not fatal, and the committee decided to sanction Corpas with three matches. With all this, my reflection is: what is being sanctioned, the action or the consequences?"

"Jesus (Owono) is going to need far more than 12 matches before he is available and able to compete," he added. "No sanction ⁠is going to ⁠bring Demi (De Miguel) back ‌to us."

After the even occured, Pique wrote: "I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesus." as he expressed his condolences.