Cubarsi a doubt but De Jong fit for Barcelona's clash with Villarreal this weekend

Barcelona said Monday defender Pau Cubarsi suffered a hip problem in Spain's Nations League defeat by England, making him a doubt for Sunday's La Liga match against Villarreal.

The 19-year-old centre-back was taken off at half-time on Sunday as Spain fell to a first competitive defeat since 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Cubarsi is suffering from tightness in his hip flexor... his recovery will determine whether he is available for the match against Villarreal," said Barcelona in a statement.

The Spanish champions said Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong had also suffered a muscle strain but will be fit to face Villarreal at Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona lead La Liga by three points from Real Madrid.