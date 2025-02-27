Pique pulls back Barcelona presidency plans

Gerard Pique has pulled back from plans to challenge for the Barcelona presidency.

The former defender has spoken openly about going for the presidency in the future.

But Pique has now had a rethink, saying on Iker Casillas' podcast: "From so many times people ask you, in the end you end up valuing it.

"Being president of Barça is much more sacrifice than positive things I can give you and that is evidence, that is, you look back and see all the presidents of Barça that have been there, the sacrifice they have made is above the revenue that can give you.

"Me I do not have the need for others of what it gives you to be president of Barça. But, on the other hand, I think that if one day I see the club that it needs people like me, who have been with the club since the little ones, who feel the colours, who understand what the club is inside, who know what wants the social mass ...

"If the club really needs it one day, the responsibility I have is to be there because Barça has given me everything absolutely."