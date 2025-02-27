Balague cools talk of Barcelona return for Messi

A return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi is unlikely, insists his biographer.

The Inter Miami star has been linked with a return to Barca as his contract runs down this year.

But Messi's biographer, Guillem Balague, can't see Messi returning to Barca while Joan Laporta remains president. It was Laporta's decision to allow Messi to leave for PSG.

Balague is reporting today: "A couple of things about this story.

"Messi's contract ends at the end of the season. Messi has no intention of returning to Barcelona. I would say it's impossible while Laporta is in charge.

"It's very likely that Inter Miami will convince him to stay at the club."