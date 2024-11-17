Pique hints he wants Barcelona to keep membership model

Tribal Football
Barcelona hero Gerard Pique has hinted he favours the club keeping it's membership model.

There's been claims of the current board taking the club into the private market.

But Pique told Il Corriere dello Sport:  "It is different from all the clubs in the world. Not only because its ownership is divided between 140,000 members. Milan, Inter, Juventus, United, Chelsea, PSG or Bayern only belong virtually to their fans. The aim is to maintain this unique status, even though we have not been doing well financially in recent years.

Pique also commented on former teammate Lionel Messi, now with Inter Miami.

“It has always been different. Cristiano was the best of humans, Leo does not belong to this planet. I saw him train every day doing incredible things, there will be no other with his speed of thought . He arrived at thirteen and played the same way both in the youth team and with the first team.”

