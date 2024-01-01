Pezzolano sack talk silenced as Valladolid win at Alaves

Real Valladolid coach Paulo Pezzolano was left delighted with their 3-2 win at Alaves.

It marked Valladolid's first win of their LaLiga campaign. Penalties from Mamadou Sylla and Selim Amallah sandwiched a goal from Toni Martinez for Alaves.

Anuar Tuhami had Valladolid 3-1 ahead before Kike Garcia pulled a goal back in injury-time before he was sent off.

Pezzolano said, "The first goal destabilised us, but the team showed personality and the ability to turn adverse situations around. When you don't win, everything looks black and a victory brings good things, the players are committed."

The match was very controversial, with a goal disallowed for Alavés due to offside. In addition, the two goals that led to the comeback came from penalties, which were fair for Pezzolano: "When I saw the handball, for me, it was a clear penalty, from the bench we saw it quickly."

With this victory, the possibility of the coach's dismissal has been put to rest, something that had begun to loom in the air, despite the Uruguayan's bluntness: "I know the Club's internal thoughts regarding my future and the team is fine."

Pezzolano also mentioned several names, such as the reserve team player Raúl Chasco , a surprising starter in Vitoria: "He has been training very well, he had a great preseason and played excellently. Sylla and Anuar did very well, we had to attack the depth."