Pepelu: Valencia players happy Guerra staying

Valencia midfielder Pepelu says the players are happy Javi Guerra appears to be staying.

Guerra has seen a move to Atletico Madrid fall through this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pepelu said: "Everything that comes will be welcome.

"Javi is very integrated. These things can happen in football.

"He is very animated and he wants to contribute as much as possible and we are happy that he is at Valencia."