Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Ex-Man Utd attacker Martial wanted by Italian giant in SHOCK move
Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmed

Valencia ban Guerra from training as Atletico Madrid talks continue

Valencia ban Guerra from training as Atletico Madrid talks continue
Valencia ban Guerra from training as Atletico Madrid talks continue
Valencia ban Guerra from training as Atletico Madrid talks continueLaLiga
Valencia have sidelined Javi Guerra from training today.

The midfielder has seen Valencia and Atletico Madrid reach terms over a fee for his transfer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, things appear to have stalled with Atletico closing a deal today for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Despite the Blues agreement, AS says Valencia remain confident of selling Guerra to Atletico.

As such, while Guerra turned up for training this morning, he was told to sit out the session as talks continued over his sale. 

Mentions
LaLigaGuerra JaviAtl. MadridValenciaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Girona table bid for Valencia midfielder Guerra
Man City (& Girona) eyeing Valencia midfielder Guerra
Chelsea boss Maresca: Hopefully the final decision good for Gallagher and the club