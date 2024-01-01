Valencia ban Guerra from training as Atletico Madrid talks continue

Valencia have sidelined Javi Guerra from training today.

The midfielder has seen Valencia and Atletico Madrid reach terms over a fee for his transfer.

However, things appear to have stalled with Atletico closing a deal today for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Despite the Blues agreement, AS says Valencia remain confident of selling Guerra to Atletico.

As such, while Guerra turned up for training this morning, he was told to sit out the session as talks continued over his sale.