Pepe "very excited" joining Villarreal

Nicolas Pepe is happy joining Villarreal.

The Ivory Coast attaker has moved to Villarreal in a free transfer after being released by Trabzonspor.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pepe has penned a two-year deal with the Yellow Submarine.

And he posted to social media: "I am very excited to announce that I have just signed for Villarreal. This is a new chapter in my career and I can't wait to give my all on the pitch.

"Thank you to everyone for the support!"