Pena assured: You are now Barcelona's No1 - no matter who arrives

Inaki Pena has been told by Barcelona management he will be their No1 for the remainder of the season.

Marca says the goalkeeper has been assured that any replacement signed for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen will join only as his backup.

Hansi Flick and his coaching staff have spoken to Pena to make things very clear and assure him of the support he has from them.

"We are not going to sign a starting goalkeeper for you, if someone comes he will be a substitute. The goal is yours, you are the starter," Pena has been told.

That message was sent to Pena from the first training sessions after Ter Stegen's injury. Flick is telling him this in private and has also said it in a press conference.