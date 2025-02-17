Pellegrini pleased as Real Betis thump Real Sociedad

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini was left pleased after their 3-0 win against Real Sociedad.

Antony and Marc Roca (2) struck for Betis on Sunday, leaving Pellegrini happy.

Advertisement Advertisement

A very important victory:

"Yes, it was an important match, a pivotal match, it left us in 14th place in the table or 8th, three points behind sixth. We needed to win at home, which we hadn't done for a long time."

Lo Celso's substitution:

"Gio felt a contracture in his calf so we felt it was not advisable to push him harder because he could have a bigger injury. Marc Roca came on, and luckily he came on very well."

Lo Celso's missed penalty:

"I don't see any problems with Gio, he played very well, with a lot of intensity, good ball control... The fact that he missed a penalty is no problem. The important thing is that the team started well, looking for the three points, even though we were left with an extra player, you don't always win, it makes it easier, but you don't always win, yesterday two teams were left with an extra player and they couldn't win. The team continued to play well, we kept a clean sheet, scored three goals and won again in front of our fans."

Jesús, Antony and Isco:

"I'm very happy. I've always said that teams function collectively, but it's the individualities that decide the games. Antony came on very well, and he's also scoring, the goal he scored was not easy. Jesús played a very complete game. He still feels the rhythm of the games, but he does important things. Isco also played at a great level. It was very important to win 3-0 to gain the goal difference."

Ángel Ortiz's physical condition:

"Ángel has a serious sprain, he will probably be out for a couple of weeks."