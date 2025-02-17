Antony happy scoring (again) as Real Betis defeat Real Sociedad

Antony was delighted scoring in Real Betis' win at Real Sociedad.

It was his third goal since his January arrival on-loan from Manchester United.

Antony later said: "I'm very happy with the game we played. We knew it was very important to win today and that's how we continue to gain confidence,.

"I think the most important thing is to be happy. I am here. Things happen naturally. I'm very happy to score and help the team."

Antony celebrated the goal with his Brazilian compatriots Natan and Vitor Roque.

"Vitor told me I was going to score and that's why I celebrated with them," said Antony. "We also needed to get three points at home and now we have to stay focused to keep winning.

"No, no, I'm working hard. I'm focused, happy and enjoying every day."