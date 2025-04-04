Bartra backs crowdfunding idea for Real Betis teammate Antony: Let's go!

Real Betis defender Marc Bartra is backing Isco's idea of a crowdfunding deal for Antony.

Isco has joked a crowdfunding appeal could be made to sign Antony permanently from Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barta told Radio Marca:"Crowdfunding to sign Antony? My teammates are willing... Whatever's good for Betis... let's go!"

Barta also said of Isco's form this season: "I played with Isco in the U-18s, 19, 20, 21 and senior teams; we've known each other for many years.

"Based on what he's showing, I'm not surprised by his talent, but I am surprised by the dedication he shows even without the ball, which helps the team. His personality and desire, and that's admirable in the end."