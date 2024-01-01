Pellegrini defends Betis after Mallorca defeat: That's football

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini defended his players after their home defeat to Real Mallorca.

Giovanni Lo Celso had Betis 1-0 ahead before Mallorca struck via goals from Dani Rodriguez and Valery Fernandez. Pellegrini insisted they can be happy with their performance.

Stumble at home:

"We had chances to have secured the score earlier. For various reasons we were unable to convert them. In the second half we were unlucky with that goal which made us lose. We had chances and a significant offensive volume to have secured the match earlier, but we only scored with chances."

The team's physical level:

"We made changes to keep our legs fresh. It was important to have scored the second goal earlier, unfortunately we had Abde's shot off the post and Vitor Roque had chances to have sealed the win. Mallorca plays a defined style of football, in 90 minutes they catch you on the counterattack twice and they do it very well. We had some shortcomings defensively, but we were also unlucky with the second goal."

Chimy Ávila's role:

"I value individual actions as an inside midfielder. Collectively, the team tries to play in a certain way. Today he contributed what he could, he gave a good pass to Vitor to score a second goal and he fought a lot with Mojica in the defensive phase."

Loss of control in the midfield:

"It's probable. Mallorca plays a very direct game, they play well and we have to be aware of the counterattacks. It requires a lot of effort. To do that, we have to convert the chances. We didn't convert them and they scored in the last minute."

Overall assessment:

"There is nothing to reproach the team for. That's football, that's why it's the biggest sport in the world, it doesn't make sense. We had very clear chances and at the last moment with a rebound we lost the three points. It's regrettable but it can happen like that."