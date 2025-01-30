Pedri signs new Barcelona contract

Pedri has signed a new contract with Barcelona.

The Spain midfielder has signed a new deal with Barca to 2030, reports Marca. Pedri's previous contract was due to expire in 2026.

Pedri is in his fifth season with Barca and has managed 174 appearances for the Blaugrana.

Barca coach Hansi Flick recently said of Pedri: "Pedri has all the great qualities, he has a lot of quality and he is a great player. He has the ambition to win games and he makes everything look very easy.

"It is a real pleasure to watch him play."