Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Pedri signs new Barcelona contract

Carlos Volcano
Pedri signs new Barcelona contract
Pedri signs new Barcelona contractLaLiga
Pedri has signed a new contract with Barcelona.

The Spain midfielder has signed a new deal with Barca to 2030, reports Marca. Pedri's previous contract was due to expire in 2026.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pedri is in his fifth season with Barca and has managed 174 appearances for the Blaugrana.

Barca coach Hansi Flick recently said of Pedri: "Pedri has all the great qualities, he has a lot of quality and he is a great player. He has the ambition to win games and he makes everything look very easy.

"It is a real pleasure to watch him play."

Mentions
LaLigaPedriBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona to trump Real Madrid for Eldense striker Godoy
Man Utd star Rashford could be set for a deadline day move as the window comes to a close
Roma make offer for Las Palmas defender Marmol