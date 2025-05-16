Pedri proud to mark 200th Barcelona game with LaLiga title triumph

Barcelona midfielder Pedri marked his 200th game for the club with winning the LaLiga title last night.

Barca won 2-0 at Espanyol on Thursday to be confirmed 2024/25 champions.

Pedri said afterwards: "I think they're a team here, knowing we were playing for the league, that when they get behind and counterattack, they do well. I'm happy because in the end we got the win and won the league, which is what matters.

"This is the club of my dreams, and I enjoy every day. It's 200 games, and I hope there are many more."

He added, "I dedicate this to my parents and my brother, who were always there for me, especially during the difficult time with injuries.

"You don't win a league every day, and you have to enjoy it and appreciate it as it deserves."