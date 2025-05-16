Barcelona midfielder Gavi shrugs off Espanyol turning on sprinklers: I liked it more!

Barcelona midfielder Gavi shrugged off Espanyol turning on the sprinklers as they celebrated winning the LaLiga title on Thursday night.

Barca were confirmed 2024/25 champions after their 2-0 win at local rivals Espanyol.

As the players celebrated on the Espanyol pitch, the sprinklers were turned on by the hosts.

Afterwards, Gavi joked about the incident: "There'll be time to celebrate wherever we are.

"The coach didn't want us to celebrate there, but oh well. It's no big deal. We celebrated a little. I don't think the sprinklers are bad. Quite the opposite. I liked it more. We were able to celebrate better that way, so... good."

The players took their celebrations to the away dressing room and Gavi added: "(President Joan) Laporta was very euphoric during the celebrations and very good. Celebrating the title."