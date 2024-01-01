Rivaldo: Nico signing won't be enough for Barcelona

Barcelona hero Rivaldo says they'll need more than Nico Williams' signing to bridge the gap on Real Madrid.

The Athletic Bilbao winger is a summer target for Barca.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rivaldo told Marca:“I have great affection for Barca, but I cannot lie, Real Madrid are ahead. If Nico Williams goes to Barca, it’s positive, but one or two more signings are needed to be ‘that’ team who enchants the world.

“Barca need to show they are as strong as Real Madrid. On paper, with the signing of Nico Williams, they would be strong, but they have to prove it, especially in El Clasico.

“Barca can’t just sign Nico Williams to beat Mbappe’s Real Madrid.”