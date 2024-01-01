Pedri happy scoring as Barcelona win at Girona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri was happy for the fans after their 4-1 win at Girona.

Pedri was on the scoresheet as Barca won a fifth consecutive game this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: "It was a difficult match, Girona plays well with the ball. But we started very well, with intensity, and we took the three points.

"We had to start well, other years we didn't start as we would like. The coach has told us to push from the first moment, that you win La Liga in these first matches and if you add points, you'll get ahead.

"We have improved a lot. We are very clear about what the coach is asking of us and how to position ourselves. Today he gave us the first goal with Lamine's pressure."