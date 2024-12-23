Pedri admits Barcelona players "angry" after Atletico Madrid defeat

Barcelona midfielder Pedri admits the players are angry about their recent form.

Barca's LaLiga campaign has suddenly collapsed, with their latest setback being defeat at home to Atletico Madrid last night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pedri said this morning in the aftermath: "We have to turn this anger into fuel. Come back with our batteries charged and with the sole purpose of improving, competing at our best level again and finishing the season on a high note."

The midfielder also said in his social media post: "Enjoy your family these days, as we will do.

"It will do us all good. Happy Holidays and Força Barça!"