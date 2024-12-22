Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak hails matchwinner Sorloth after defeating Barcelona

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak hailed matchwinner Alexander Sorloth after victory at Barcelona on Saturday.

Sorloth struck in injury-time for the 2-1 win, which sees Atletico sit top of the LaLiga table during the winter break.

"Since I've been to Atletico, I've never won here. We have done it alone! A difficult match, but three points. Let's continue in this lane," Oblak said.

"We were in courage when we were behind 0-1 and at the last minute Sørloth secured us a victory again.

"We needed Sørloth when he came in to secure us the victory. Getting here and doing it is not easy. When he comes in, he always does his job. He is the attacker we need to score goals."