Palmeiras president Pereira: Roque biggest transfer in Brazilian history

Paul Vegas
Palmeiras president Leila Pereira is delighted with their deal for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

Roque moved to Palmeiras on Brazil's deadline day on Friday for an initial fee of €25.5m. He has signed a deal to 2029.

"I would like to congratulate the professionals of the Palmeiras football department, led by director Anderson Barros, for completing the largest transfer in the history of Brazilian football. The operation was extremely demanding, with obstacles that initially seemed insurmountable and that were overcome thanks to the work of our lawyers," said president Pereira.

"I would also like to thank Barcelona, ​​​​the athlete and his representatives for the professionalism with which they participated throughout the process.

"I am sure that, with the support of our staff and our fans, Vitor Roque will bring much joy to the Palmeiras family."

