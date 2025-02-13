Tribal Football
Osasuna winger Zaragoza unsure of Bayern Munich plans
Osasuna winger Bryan Zaragoza is unsure of his future beyond the end of this season.

Zaragoza is on-loan at Osasuna this season from Bayern Munich.

He told DAZN: “I have a contract with Bayern until 2029, I have four years left on my contract.

"I’m still not sure what’s going to happen, I’m focused here on finishing the season with Osasuna.

"I would like to play in Spain as I am playing now, but if I have to return to Germany, which I will, it is also a big step for me and I would also like to.”

