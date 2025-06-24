Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola confirms key Man City exits in summer window
Mason Mount makes Man United transfer decision
Juventus ready to offer Man United TWO players in Jadon Sancho swap deal
Man United 'make contact' with Chelsea over £52 million flop

Osasuna name Lisci as new coach

Carlos Volcano
Osasuna name Lisci as new coach
Osasuna name Lisci as new coachOsasuna/X.com
Osasuna have named Alessio Lisci as new coach.

The Italian, barely hours after his departure from Segunda Division Osasuna was confirmed, was putting pen to paper on a deal with Primera outfit Osasuna.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lisci succeeds Victor Moreno, who surprisingly chose to step aside after just the one season in charge.

A two-year deal to 2027 has now been inked by Lisci, who was eager to make the move.

Indeed, it's emerged he rejected an offer from an English Championship club in order to stay free for the Osasuna post.

 

Mentions
LaLigaOsasunaLisci AlessioFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal threaten Chelsea Gittens plans; Man City join Ter Stegen battle; Prem push for Fernandes
Fermin Lopez makes Barcelona transfer decision
Barcelona close in on Swedish wonderkid