Osasuna name Lisci as new coach

Osasuna have named Alessio Lisci as new coach.

The Italian, barely hours after his departure from Segunda Division Osasuna was confirmed, was putting pen to paper on a deal with Primera outfit Osasuna.

Lisci succeeds Victor Moreno, who surprisingly chose to step aside after just the one season in charge.

A two-year deal to 2027 has now been inked by Lisci, who was eager to make the move.

Indeed, it's emerged he rejected an offer from an English Championship club in order to stay free for the Osasuna post.