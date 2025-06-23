Barcelona close in on Swedish wonderkid

Barcelona have reportedly had a bid accepted for FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji as they step up their pursuit of young attacking talents.

The 19-year-old looks set to leave Denmark for Spain after Hansi Flick’s side had a €2.5 million (£2.11m/$2.86m) bid accepted, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bardghji has just six months left on his contract in the Danish capital and has previously been linked with the likes of FC Porto and Marseille.

Barcelona have now beaten off their competitors with the winger informing them that he has his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou.

The La Liga champions are planning a busy summer having already signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol as well as targeting Nico Williams.