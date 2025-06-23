Fermin Lopez makes Barcelona transfer decision

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has told the club that he wants to stay despite reported interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Al-Ahli.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 22-year-old is adamant he wants to remain with his boyhood club regardless of the interest shown in him.

Barcelona have reportedly rejected a massive €80 million (£68m/$92m) offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal as well as a potential swap deal with Chelsea who offered Christopher Nkunku.

Hansi Flick is understood to be a big fan of Lopez who he believes offers his side’s midfield a different kind of profile to the likes of Gavi and Pedri.

With the club pursuing a deal for Nico Williams, they may be forced to sell in order to appease FFP issues should they fail to offload other players, however.