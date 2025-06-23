Fermin Lopez makes Barcelona transfer decision

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has told the club that he wants to stay despite reported interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Al-Ahli.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 22-year-old is adamant he wants to remain with his boyhood club regardless of the interest shown in him.

Barcelona have reportedly rejected a massive €80 million (£68m/$92m) offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal as well as a potential swap deal with Chelsea who offered Christopher Nkunku.

Hansi Flick is understood to be a big fan of Lopez who he believes offers his side’s midfield a different kind of profile to the likes of Gavi and Pedri.

With the club pursuing a deal for Nico Williams, they may be forced to sell in order to appease FFP issues should they fail to offload other players, however.

