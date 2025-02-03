Osasuna coach Moreno happy for fans after victory over Real Sociedad

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno says victory over Real Sociedad was deserved.

Osasuna won 2-1, with Ante Budimir hitting both goals for the hosts.

Moreno said afterwards: "It was a great match, although the match of our lives is coming on Thursday. We are very happy, we have been wanting to get this victory for many matches. We have worked hard and in the end it has happened. The role of the fans has been crucial.

"We were spoiled by that goal, but Budimir deserves extra recognition. He's making history. He's continuing to do what he wants and he's not going to stop.

"It is normal that people get excited, we give our lives so that they have excitement. For Thursday there were more than 6,000 people who signed up for the draw, it is something incredible, everything we get is for them."