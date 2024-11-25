Osasuna coach Moreno fumes over Villarreal's injury-time penalty

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno was left frustrated after their 2-2 draw with Villarreal on Sunday.

Ante Budimir struck twice to have Osasuna 2-0 ahead, but Villarreal fought back through Alex Baena and an injury-time penalty converted by Gerardo Moreno.

Moreno said: “We were on track, we deserved a result despite the statistics. We started the second half with a very clear chance to make it 3-0 and then we had to suffer. In the end, they have talent but despite all the shots, Baena's goal, the penalty and some other chances, I think we deserved the victory without a doubt.

“I have little to say about penalties. Football is making you more and more upset. I have the feeling that they make it very difficult for you to be up there with the best. It is difficult.

“When the penalty was called, it had not occurred to anyone that it was a penalty, nor did the Villarreal players ask for anything.

Regarding the key moments of the second half, he commented: “The intention was the same as the first, but we were getting tired. The first goal came out of nowhere and I think we could have avoided it. In the end, when they have us one goal behind, everything becomes more complicated.”

Osasuna remain fifth and Moreno added, “If you look at it calmly, the assessment is positive, but it doesn’t work for me. I feel like we have lost points. It hurts me not to have what one works for. We have lost points that later don’t come back.”

