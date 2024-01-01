Osasuna coach Moreno: Beating Barcelona like this something we'll always remember

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno felt they were "perfect" for their 4-2 victory over Barcelona.

Ante Budimir (2), Bryan Zaragoza and Abel Bretones struck for Osasuna, with Barca's goals scored by Pau Victor and Lamine Yamal.

Afterwards, Moreno admitted his pride at their performance and the result.

Special night for Osasuna and Vicente Moreno?

"Winning against this type of team is something we will always remember. Tomorrow we will have a Sunday to enjoy and now we can think about Getafe."

How do you emotionally handle a victory of such magnitude?

"We're going to give ourselves some time to enjoy until Monday. Like everything in life, there are more difficult moments and when you have a moment of joy, you have to enjoy it. We have our feet on the ground and we know that it's just a matter of three points."

Osasuna has returned to being that team that knows how to suffer:

"There is no other way, we have to suffer to win games, at certain times we have been able to overcome that ordeal."

Sergio Herrera made a serious mistake in the first goal for Barcelona:

"I want to focus on Sergio's performance in a positive way because he played a very important role in the victory."

Barça lost its unbeaten record:

"Today Barça could have set a record of consecutive victories and nobody turns down this kind of thing and we want to put our name there, but we need time, work and of course to value what we have done today. What I liked most is the effort and the will to do things well. The team tried to defend when it was necessary and attack when we could."