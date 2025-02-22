Osasuna coach Moreno "annoyed" after Celta Vigo defeat

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno was left frustrated after Friday night's 1-0 defeat at Celta Vigo.

Celta won 1-0 thanks to a penalty converted by Iago Aspas.

Moreno said afterwards: "There were moments, we started the game in which we were far superior. Then Celta made a series of changes in which they were better than us and won the game.

"We are leaving annoyed, we lacked forcefulness, we only shot on goal once, we lacked much more, at the end of the game we had the chance to equalise but we couldn't."

Moreno also said: "We have come to a very difficult field, we have continuity as a team and we have been drawing many games. We have not been able to win and we will have to, together, turn this situation around."

On the penalty that decided the match, the Valencian said: "There was contact and it can be called, the referee played an immaculate match, there is little more to say, we did not score for that action.

"He (Aspas) motivates the team, he plays everywhere and is very decisive."