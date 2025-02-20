Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix admits big Barcelona regret

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix Moriba admits he regrets leaving Barcelona as a young player.

Ilaix refused a new contract offer from Barca when first coming through and eventually signed for RB Leipzig.

However, the midfielder has never reached the heights he enjoyed in those first months as a senior player with Barca.

He conceded to AS: "I made a mistake leaving Barça.

"I was very young and had a lot of pressure. For a moment I thought it was all over. Luckily now I'm happy at Celta."

