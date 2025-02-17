Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
REVEALED: Two buyout clauses included in Musiala's new Bayern Munich contract
João Cancelo: His return to Benfica, his relationship with Guardiola and his departure from the national team

Celta Vigo veteran Aspas happy to score in comeback at Atletico Madrid

Carlos Volcano
Celta Vigo veteran Aspas happy to score in comeback at Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo veteran Aspas happy to score in comeback at Atletico MadridLaLiga
Celta Vigo veteran Iago Aspas was delighted to be back for their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

Aspas scored from the spot to earn the point from Madrid, having been out injured for the previous six weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "I had a very good feeling. We had one more player and I knew we were going to have a lot of the ball in the opponent's half and I am very happy to be back playing and feeling important in the team.

"It was a roller coaster. The first few minutes, when they were down to one player, you thought we could get the win. No one had ever won at the Metropolitano, we had it in our hands. It wasn't to be and we will keep fighting. 

"We had 2-3 very clear chances to make it 0-2, when you don't score in a stadium like the Metropolitano, they tied the game with a long ball in an unfortunate play. We still had a few more counterattacks to win. In any case, we are happy to get a point on a very difficult pitch."

 

Mentions
LaLigaAspas IagoAtl. MadridCelta Vigo
Related Articles
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez: Atletico Madrid draw a good result, but...
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone on Celta Vigo: I give us 10/10
Last-gasp Sorloth goal salvages draw for Atletico Madrid against Celta Vigo