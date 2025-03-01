Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng is interesting Barcelona.

Sport says Barca are weighing up whether to move for the 20 year-old this summer.

Should they decide to sign Mofokeng, he is expected to initially be registered with Barca Atletic.

This season, Mofokeng has accounted for two goals and five assists in 15 league matches for Orlando Pirates.

In recent months, there have also been reports of interest from Rangers and Levante for the youngster.

