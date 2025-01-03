Agent explains Olmo plans after Barcelona registration setback

The agent of Dani Olmo insists they're not about to skip out on Barcelona.

After failing to be registered by Barca for the second-half of the season, Olmo faces sitting out the season. However, a clause in his contract would grant him a release and the freedom to move elsewhere.

However, Barca haven't given up on appealing against the LaLiga decision, which has arrived due the club's financial situation.

At the same time, agent Andy Bara is speaking out and told GiveMeSport: "It is a stressful situation for Dani as it would be for any other player. But he is a great player and person, he tries to be calm. Of course, Dani is a winner and he loves playing the games, not watching them.

"We are not negotiating with any club. Dani is a Barcelona player and he wants to be a Barcelona player. He has made a big effort in his life to be in Barcelona. It was his wish for a long time. Barcelona is the first and last option! Dani, his father, family, me, we are not thinking about other options.

"But emotions also play a role. We have never made any career decision for money. Dani plays football because he loves the game, he made a huge effort to be in Barcelona. I am also happy to have Dani in Barcelona, ​​​​he is one of the best players in the world in one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"We respect president (Joan) Laporta and (sports director) Deco. They made a big effort to bring Dani in this summer. We like their project, it is big for the future, one of the best in the world in the coming years. We fully believe that Barcelona will win all the titles in the future as they did during the Messi era. The player, the family, me. We all wanted Dani to be in Barcelona."

Bara added, "I think Barcelona will finish everything and make it happen. La Liga should help them, instead of these reports that Dani is not available for the national team, but I am sure he will be at Barça for many years. He is happy at the club and Dani has a desire to be there."