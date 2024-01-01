Olmo: Flick key to Barcelona move

Dani Olmo is delighted to be up and running at Barcelona.

The arrival from RB Leipzig had delayed season start as Barca juggled their finances to in order to register him with LaLiga.

Olmo is now free and clear and told RAC1: “Personally, I didn’t suffer because I knew it would be solved. I wanted to play, but it was a dream debut and that’s what I’m left with.

“In the final stretch (of Euro 2024) I knew that Barcelona were interested in signing me, but I didn’t want to get distracted. Then I went on vacation for a week, and when I came back, we closed everything. It was very fast, and two weeks after the end of the European Championship, we had reached an agreement.

“I’ve always tried to give my best in all the teams and now at Barcelona we have the objective of winning. Whoever comes has to do it with a winning mentality; if not, they have the wrong club. I want to win with this club and that’s why I’m here.”

Olmo added: “(Hansi) Flick has played a key role. His idea was that he would play in this position of 10. The adaptation has been perfect. I have a good relationship with Flick and he’s very clear about what he wants from me.”