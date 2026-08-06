OFFICIAL: Real Madrid confirm they have reached an agreement for Diomande in €140M deal

Real Madrid have agreed a €140M deal for RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande as the transfer saga comes to an end.

Diomande will become the most expensive African footballer ever should the deal be completed this summer in what is an incredible move for the 19 year old.

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The teenager, who joined the German side from Leganés last summer and starred for Côte d’Ivoire at the World Cup, was also wanted by Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain who since pulled out the deal.

Confirming the deal, Los Blancos released a short statement on the club website as fans quickly reacted to the news on social media.

“Real Madrid C. F. and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Yan Diomande, who is linked to our club for the next seven seasons, until 30 June 2033.”

Transfer guru Ben Jacobs also revealed details on the move including the astonishing fee.

“Real Madrid confirm Yan Diomande has joined from Leipzig on a seven-year contract. €125m+€15m fee.”

Diomande had trials with Chelsea, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Rangers before being offered a contract with Spanish side Leganes in March 2025.

He made just 10 appearances for Leganes before Leipzig made an offer of £20M, a deal that now looks like a genius plan from the German side.

This move may open the door for Vinicius Junior who, after being called back to pre-season training following the World Cup, revealed that manager Jose Mourinho wants him to be “happy, cheerful ‌and playing my football”.

This is despite links to Arsenal who are keen on snapping up the Brazilian who could join international teammate Bruno Guimaraes in North Londo