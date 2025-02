Nteka pens new contract with Rayo Vallecano

Randy Nteka has signed a new contract with Rayo Vallecano.

The Angola striker has signed a new contract with Rayo to 2028.

Nteka, 27, joined Rayo in 2021 on a five-year deal, and is now extending his contract with the Rayo team for two more years.

He has spent time away on-loan with Elche.

This season he has played 17 of Rayo's 23 LaLiga matches, with three goals, and is one of coach Íñigo Perez's key players.